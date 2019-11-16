England v Kosovo: Joe Gomez & Jordan Henderson to miss Euro 2020 qualifier

Joe Gomez (left) and Jordan Henderson (right) have returned to their club

Euro 2020 qualifier: Kosovo v England Venue: Fadil Vokrri Stadium, Pristina Date: Sunday, 17 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live, plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for Live Guide.

Defender Joe Gomez and midfielder Jordan Henderson have pulled out of England's squad before Sunday's final Euro 2020 qualifier in Kosovo.

Gomez, 22, picked up a knee injury in training, while Liverpool team-mate Henderson, 29, has a viral infection.

Forward Raheem Sterling is available again after being dropped for the 7-0 win over Montenegro following a clash with Gomez at England's training camp.

Gomez was booed as he came on as a substitute at Wembley on Thursday.

England manager Gareth Southgate has said he will have no hesitation in naming Manchester City's Sterling, 24, in the starting line-up for the match in Pristina (17:00 GMT kick-off).

The Three Lions have already qualified as group winners for next summer's tournament.