Liverpool condemn fans for 'racist' Divock Origi banner

Origi was named on Liverpool's bench for the fixture at Genk

Liverpool have condemned a "racist" banner depicting Divock Origi that was displayed by fans before Wednesday's Champions League fixture in Genk.

Travelling fans unfurled a graphic banner depicting the Belgium striker's head on a naked body, alongside the Champions League trophy.

The club said it "acted swiftly to have the banner removed" and said the image "perpetuated a racist stereotype".

"This is completely unacceptable," a club statement said.

"Liverpool Football Club condemns the offensive banner displayed in our section of the ground, prior to kick-off.

"We acted swiftly to have the banner removed and we are now working with the local authorities and stadium team in Genk to identify those responsible.

"Any subsequent action will be taken in keeping with our sanctions process."

Origi, 24, spent nine years at Genk in the club's youth set-up before joining Lille in 2010.

He was named on Liverpool's bench for the fixture at the Luminus Arena, where Jurgen Klopp's side are seeking a second win of the Champions League group stage.