Champions League - Group E
RB Salzburg0Napoli1

FC Red Bull Salzburg v Napoli

Line-ups

RB Salzburg

  • 1Stankovic
  • 43Kristensen
  • 15Ramalho
  • 39Wöber
  • 17Ulmer
  • 16Junuzovic
  • 45Mwepu
  • 20Daka
  • 18Minamino
  • 9Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 30Haaland

Substitutes

  • 4Ashimeru
  • 5Vallci
  • 6Onguéné
  • 7Koita
  • 14Szoboszlai
  • 31Coronel
  • 37Okugawa

Napoli

  • 1Meret
  • 2Malcuit
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 13Luperto
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 7Callejón
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 8Ruiz
  • 20Zielinski
  • 14Mertens
  • 11Lozano

Substitutes

  • 9Llorente
  • 12Elmas
  • 24Insigne
  • 25Ospina
  • 34Younes
  • 70Gaetano
  • 99Milik
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamRB SalzburgAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home1
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Andreas Ulmer tries a through ball, but Patson Daka is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 0, Napoli 1. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by José Callejón with a headed pass.

Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Erling Haaland (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hwang Hee-Chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Kevin Malcuit.

Attempt blocked. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by José Callejón.

VAR Decision: No Goal FC Red Bull Salzburg 0-0 Napoli.

Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Enock Mwepu tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.

GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Erling Haaland (FC Red Bull Salzburg) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

Attempt blocked. Enock Mwepu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hwang Hee-Chan.

Hand ball by Hirving Lozano (Napoli).

Attempt blocked. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastiano Luperto.

Foul by Allan (Napoli).

Takumi Minamino (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rasmus Kristensen (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Attempt missed. Allan (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Cican Stankovic.

Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG33009099
2Real Madrid311135-24
3Club Bruges302127-52
4Galatasaray301202-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich330013499
2Tottenham31119904
3Red Star Belgrade310239-63
4Olympiakos301258-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City330010199
2Dinamo Zagreb31116424
3Shakhtar Donetsk311146-24
4Atalanta3003211-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus32107347
2Atl Madrid32105237
3Lokomotiv Moscow310235-23
4B Leverkusen300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli32103037
2Liverpool32015506
3RB Salzburg31029723
4KRC Genk301227-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona32103127
2Inter Milan31113304
3B Dortmund31112114
4Slavia Prague301214-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig32014406
2Zenit St Petersburg31115414
3Lyon31113214
4Benfica310235-23

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea32013216
2Ajax32016156
3Valencia311113-24
4Lille301215-41
View full Champions League tables

