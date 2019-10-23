Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Andreas Ulmer tries a through ball, but Patson Daka is caught offside.
FC Red Bull Salzburg v Napoli
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
RB Salzburg
- 1Stankovic
- 43Kristensen
- 15Ramalho
- 39Wöber
- 17Ulmer
- 16Junuzovic
- 45Mwepu
- 20Daka
- 18Minamino
- 9Hwang Hee-Chan
- 30Haaland
Substitutes
- 4Ashimeru
- 5Vallci
- 6Onguéné
- 7Koita
- 14Szoboszlai
- 31Coronel
- 37Okugawa
Napoli
- 1Meret
- 2Malcuit
- 26Koulibaly
- 13Luperto
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 7Callejón
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 8Ruiz
- 20Zielinski
- 14Mertens
- 11Lozano
Substitutes
- 9Llorente
- 12Elmas
- 24Insigne
- 25Ospina
- 34Younes
- 70Gaetano
- 99Milik
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 0, Napoli 1. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by José Callejón with a headed pass.
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Erling Haaland (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hwang Hee-Chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Kevin Malcuit.
Attempt blocked. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by José Callejón.
VAR Decision: No Goal FC Red Bull Salzburg 0-0 Napoli.
Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Enock Mwepu tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Erling Haaland (FC Red Bull Salzburg) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Attempt blocked. Enock Mwepu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hwang Hee-Chan.
Hand ball by Hirving Lozano (Napoli).
Attempt blocked. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastiano Luperto.
Foul by Allan (Napoli).
Takumi Minamino (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rasmus Kristensen (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Attempt missed. Allan (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Cican Stankovic.
Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.