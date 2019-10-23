Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lille v Valencia
Line-ups
Lille
- 16Maignan
- 2Embaló Djaló
- 6José Fonte
- 4dos Santos Magalhães
- 17Zeki ÇelikBooked at 21mins
- 21André
- 24Soumaré
- 29Bradaric
- 12Yazici
- 7Osimhen
- 11de Araújo Guimarães Neto
Substitutes
- 1Jardim
- 5Soumaoro
- 8da Silva Rocha
- 9Rémy
- 10Ikoné
- 14Bamba
- 26Pied
Valencia
- 13Cillessen
- 18Wass
- 5Gabriel
- 12Diakhaby
- 3Costa
- 17Coquelin
- 10Parejo
- 6Kondogbia
- 11Cheryshev
- 22Gómez
- 9Gameiro
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 8Soler
- 14Gayá
- 15Vallejo Galván
- 16Lee
- 20Torres
- 24Garay
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away1
Live Text
Booking
Jaume Costa (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille).
Attempt missed. Victor Osimhen (Lille) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Benjamin André with a cross.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by José Fonte.
Foul by Denis Cheryshev (Valencia).
Boubakary Soumaré (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Wass.
Hand ball by Victor Osimhen (Lille).
Corner, Lille. Conceded by Gabriel Paulista.
Foul by Domagoj Bradaric (Lille).
Francis Coquelin (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Domagoj Bradaric with a cross.
Attempt missed. Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by José Fonte.
Foul by Benjamin André (Lille).
Denis Cheryshev (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Luiz Araújo (Lille) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Benjamin André (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Valencia. Jaume Costa tries a through ball, but Maxi Gómez is caught offside.
Hand ball by Luiz Araújo (Lille).
Offside, Lille. Gabriel tries a through ball, but Victor Osimhen is caught offside.
Foul by Yusuf Yazici (Lille).
Denis Cheryshev (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.