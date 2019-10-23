Champions League - Group H
Lille0Valencia0

Lille v Valencia

Line-ups

Lille

  • 16Maignan
  • 2Embaló Djaló
  • 6José Fonte
  • 4dos Santos Magalhães
  • 17Zeki ÇelikBooked at 21mins
  • 21André
  • 24Soumaré
  • 29Bradaric
  • 12Yazici
  • 7Osimhen
  • 11de Araújo Guimarães Neto

Substitutes

  • 1Jardim
  • 5Soumaoro
  • 8da Silva Rocha
  • 9Rémy
  • 10Ikoné
  • 14Bamba
  • 26Pied

Valencia

  • 13Cillessen
  • 18Wass
  • 5Gabriel
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 3Costa
  • 17Coquelin
  • 10Parejo
  • 6Kondogbia
  • 11Cheryshev
  • 22Gómez
  • 9Gameiro

Substitutes

  • 1Doménech
  • 8Soler
  • 14Gayá
  • 15Vallejo Galván
  • 16Lee
  • 20Torres
  • 24Garay
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin

Match Stats

Home TeamLilleAway TeamValencia
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away1

Live Text

Booking

Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jaume Costa (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille).

Attempt missed. Victor Osimhen (Lille) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Benjamin André with a cross.

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by José Fonte.

Foul by Denis Cheryshev (Valencia).

Boubakary Soumaré (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Wass.

Hand ball by Victor Osimhen (Lille).

Corner, Lille. Conceded by Gabriel Paulista.

Foul by Domagoj Bradaric (Lille).

Francis Coquelin (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Domagoj Bradaric with a cross.

Attempt missed. Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by José Fonte.

Foul by Benjamin André (Lille).

Denis Cheryshev (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Luiz Araújo (Lille) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Benjamin André (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Offside, Valencia. Jaume Costa tries a through ball, but Maxi Gómez is caught offside.

Hand ball by Luiz Araújo (Lille).

Offside, Lille. Gabriel tries a through ball, but Victor Osimhen is caught offside.

Foul by Yusuf Yazici (Lille).

Denis Cheryshev (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG33009099
2Real Madrid311135-24
3Club Bruges302127-52
4Galatasaray301202-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich330013499
2Tottenham31119904
3Red Star Belgrade310239-63
4Olympiakos301258-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City330010199
2Dinamo Zagreb31116424
3Shakhtar Donetsk311146-24
4Atalanta3003211-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus32107347
2Atl Madrid32105237
3Lokomotiv Moscow310235-23
4B Leverkusen300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli32103037
2Liverpool32015506
3RB Salzburg31029723
4KRC Genk301227-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona32103127
2Inter Milan31113304
3B Dortmund31112114
4Slavia Prague301214-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig32014406
2Zenit St Petersburg31115414
3Lyon31113214
4Benfica310235-23

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea32013216
2Ajax32016156
3Valencia311113-24
4Lille301215-41
View full Champions League tables

