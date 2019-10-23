Michy Batshuayi: The 'Batsman' goes from villain to hero in Chelsea win

Every superhero needs a back story, and Michy 'Batsman' Batshuayi is no different.

His is a tale of redemption, of going from villain to hero in the space of 15 minutes.

It happened on a cool evening in Amsterdam, at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

With 71 minutes on the clock Chelsea are locked 0-0 with Ajax, the game seemingly heading towards a goalless draw.

Enter the Batsman.

Two minutes later, the striker is free inside the box, a shot deflects into his path, Batshuayi is unmarked and has the goal at his mercy... but misses.

Cue Twitter.

But Batshuayi, unperturbed, dusted himself down and went again.

And in the 86th minute he struck.

Chelsea claim famous win at Ajax. Cue Twitter again.

Not all heroes wear capes. Sometimes they have a clever nickname and a nifty haircut...