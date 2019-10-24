Jamie Mulgrew: Linfield captain signs one-year contract extension

Mulgrew began his career at Glentoran before joining Linfield

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew has signed a one-year contract extension at Windsor Park.

The 33-year-old, whose current deal was due to expire at the end of this campaign, has won eight league titles with the Blues.

Midfielder Stephen Fallon and young goalkeeper Alex Moore have agreed two-year extensions on their contracts.

"Jamie remains a vital, consistent and dependable member of our squad," boss David Healy told the Linfield website.

"I'm delighted that our squad will be able to call upon his vast experience for another year. He's a leader, a winner and a superb role model to all the young players at our club and indeed further afield.

"He looks after himself extremely well and remains a hugely popular player with our supporters. He's a great ambassador for this club which he has served with great distinction and loyalty for many years."

The latest contract news comes after wingers Jordan Stewart and Kirk Millar agreed to extend their Linfield careers, and Healy is hopeful that more of his squad will commit their futures to the club.

"Over the coming weeks I will continue to hold talks with other players with regard to their future intentions and, hopefully, we will have more good news to report to our supporters in due course," he added.

Linfield are two points behind Irish Premiership leaders Coleraine, having played two games less, ahead of the two sides meeting at the Showgrounds on Saturday.