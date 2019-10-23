Irish Premiership: Warrenpoint Town 'part ways' with manager Stephen McDonnell

McDonnell had to retire from playing at 23 because of a medical condition

Irish Premiership basement side Warrenpoint Town have "parted ways" with manager Stephen McDonnell.

The club made the announcement on Wednesday evening, a day after the club had lost 7-0 to Linfield at Windsor Park.

That hammering was an 11th defeat in 12 league matches this season.

McDonnell, the league's youngest manager at 27, took temporary charge at Milltown in February 2018 and was appointed manager two months later.

"Warrenpoint Town and Stephen McDonnell have parted ways," the club said in a statement.

"We thank Stephen for his time here at Warrenpoint and wish him all the best for the future."

McDonnell, who had spells at Celtic and Dundalk as a player, became interim boss at Point when Matthew Tipton left to take over at Portadown.

They finished 10th last season in what was McDonnell's first full campaign in charge, and they also reached an Irish Cup semi-final, losing to Championship side Ballinamallard United.

They began this season by losing their first eight Irish Premiership matches before securing a dramatic 4-3 home win over Dungannon Swifts earlier this month.

However, two more defeats followed before Tuesday night's heavy loss to the current champions, which leaves them two points behind second-from-bottom Institute.