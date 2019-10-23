NI League Cup: Championship side Newry cause upset with late win over Glenavon

From the section

Mark McCabe was on target for Newry in their win at Mourneview Park

Championship side Newry City caused a League Cup upset by hitting a late winner to beat Glenavon 3-2 and reach the quarter-finals.

John McGovern scored in the 87th minute to send the visitors through to a last-eight tie at home to Institute.

The Lurgan Blues had taken the lead through Jordan Jenkins before goals from Mark McCabe and Adam Foley put Newry ahead.

Jenkins struck again for the hosts before McGovern put Newry through.

