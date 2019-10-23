Tommy Johnson: Blackpool appoint ex-Southend target as head of recruitment

Blackpool are eighth in League One, one point off the play-off spots

Blackpool have named ex-Celtic forward Tommy Johnson as head of recruitment.

The 48-year-old had been close to becoming an assistant to another former Bhoys striker Henrik Larsson, if the Swede had become Southend's manager.

But the Shrimpers' talks with the pair, and former Celtic team-mate Johan Mjallby, ended when Johnson "accepted an alternative offer".

His new club has now been confirmed as Blackpool, who have also named Jonathan Gibson as head of technical scouting.

Gibson's arrival comes after 10 years working for West Bromwich Albion, including four years as the Baggies' head of performance analysis.

As well as winning a treble with Celtic, Johnson helped Aston Villa win the League Cup in 1996.

Since moving into coaching and scouting, he has held roles at Notts County, Leicester City, Northern Ireland's youth set-up, Cardiff City, Blackburn, Watford and Nottingham Forest.

Southend appointed former England defender Sol Campbell as their manager on Tuesday.