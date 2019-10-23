Glyn Hodges: AFC Wimbledon appoint caretaker boss as permanent manager

Glyn Hodges scored two goals in 18 appearances for Wales

League One side AFC Wimbledon have appointed caretaker boss Glyn Hodges as their new permanent manager.

The ex-Wales midfielder, 56, has been in charge since Wally Downes was suspended by the club last month, after being charged by the Football Association over bets placed on games.

Downes left Wimbledon on Sunday, two days after being given a four-week FA suspension for admitting the charge.

Former Wimbledon player Hodges had been assistant to Downes at Kingsmeadow.

"To have been at Wimbledon as a young apprentice at 16 years of age, then to return and actually get the job, and now to have an opportunity to take the club back to Plough Lane, is what dreams are made of," he said.

"I'm absolutely delighted and I can't wait to get started. I've enjoyed the last month, it's been fantastic. I will be giving it my all."

Hodges won four of his six matches in temporary charge, with Wimbledon 21st in League One, one point from safety.

Until joining the club in December Hodges had worked under Mark Hughes at Wales, Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Fulham, Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City.

His only previous managerial stint came in an interim spell in charge of Barnsley, during the 2002-03 campaign.

"It feels fantastic, but I've got to pay tribute to Wally, as we go back a long way," he added. "I've got to thank him for bringing me here to take this opportunity."