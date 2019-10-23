Europa League: Rangers urge fans to 'maintain standards' in Porto

Rangers had to close a section of Ibrox for their Europa League play-off second leg with Legia Warsaw

Rangers have urged fans going to the Europa League group game with Porto not to sing songs or behave in a way that "Uefa could deem unacceptable".

Twice this season, the club have had to close a section of Ibrox for European games after sectarian chanting, and the club opted not to take tickets for the game with Young Boys in Switzerland.

They have, however, taken an allocation for Thursday's game in Portugal.

A club statement urged fans to "portray Rangers in the best possible light".

It added: "Uefa has already imposed a sanction on Rangers, so we must be vigilant and give them no cause to take further and more serious action against us.

"The behaviour of our fans in recent times has been exemplary but it is important to maintain those standards at home and abroad.

"At all times we must be aware that whatever we do, both inside and outside the stadium today and tomorrow, our behaviour will come under the closest scrutiny."

Rangers said the game - the Scottish Premiership side's third in the group - is a chance for fans to support the club in the correct way.

"Be loud and be heard and hopefully celebrate a victory, but please keep in mind that Uefa's view of racism is wide-ranging, which means singing or behaviour that could bring much more serious repercussions for the club must be avoided," the statement added.