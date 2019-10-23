National Women's Soccer League: Louisville to join in 2021

Following the Women's World Cup, Portland Thorns broke the record for a single game attendance as 25,218 fans watched against North Carolina Courage

Louisville will become the National Women's Soccer League's fourth expansion team.

They become the first team to join the NWSL since Utah Royals replaced Salt Lake City at the beginning of 2018.

The team will start the 2021 season and it will be the first time the city has a top-tier pro sports team since 1976.

"This market is hungry for more pro soccer, and we know our NWSL team will be a shining star in this league," said Louisville City president Brad Estes.

"We are incredibly honoured to be joining NWSL. We can't wait to welcome incredible athletes and support them in their mission to win championships."

Louisville - who will be part of Louisville City FC, winners of the men's Championships in 2017 and 2018 - will be the sixth NWSL team to affiliate with a men's pro team.

Current teams include reigning champions North Carolina Courage, who won their first league title last season.

NWSL President Amanda Duffy added: "With the club's growing, passionate fanbase, coupled with its strong ownership group, and its significant investment in a soccer specific stadium in a downtown location, we are thrilled to bring the highest level of women's professional soccer to the area."

The news comes prior to the Championship game of the most successful NWSL season ever.

The league has seen record-breaking attendances following the United States' fourth Women's World Cup win in France in July.

In this NWSL season's play-offs, Chicago Red Stars are through to the Championship game on 27 October after beating Portland Thorns 1-0 in the play-offs.

Australian Sam Kerr, who looks set to for a move to Europe, scored the only goal of the game as they prepare to take on defending champions North Carolina Courage after they beat Reign 4-1 in the second play-off.

The NWSL expansion draft for the 2021 season will take place towards the end of 2020.