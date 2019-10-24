Fantasy football tips: Transfer and team guide for gameweek 10

Davinson or Toby? Dele in midfield? Who to pick at right-back? Pochettino has decisions to make this weekend

We're heading into the 10th round of games in the Premier League this weekend, which is a nice, round juncture at which to fully assess your fantasy efforts.

So how have you been getting on? Oh, that bad, eh?

Well, never mind, for BBC Sport and the Fantasy 606 podcast are here to help with some tips on transfers and team selections that will hopefully get you back on track for the long trudge towards Christmas.

Spurred on?

Considering Tottenham's recent league results, you would be forgiven for having already ditched Mauricio Pochettino's men in search of something more consistent.

This weekend's trip to leaders Liverpool does not immediately stand out as a reason to bring them back in.

However, having struggled against Brighton and Watford in recent weeks, a test-your-mettle visit to the home of the runaway table-toppers, in which they won't shoulder the burden of expected victory, could well be just the game Spurs need, especially after their confidence-boosting 5-0 Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday.

It was the Reds who beat Tottenham in last season's Champions League final, so revenge will be a motivating factor.

Harry Kane (five goals and two assists against Liverpool in nine appearances) and Son Heung-min are obvious candidates for your team. "The goals are there, but the only issue with Kane is the ankle he injured if Liverpool get physical with him," says Statman Dave of the Fantasy 606 podcast.

You might also be tempted by the often overlooked Erik Lamela, who was excellent against Red Star.

Longer term, could Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies and Juan Foyth make that much-maligned defence a bit tougher?

Blades sharp at the back

Sheffield United have conceded just seven goals in nine league games this season

Speaking of being stubborn at the back, Spurs could do a lot worse than seek to emulate Sheffield United.

They are up to ninth in the table, built primarily upon the division's joint-best defence.

This weekend, they take an unbeaten away record to West Ham, who are yet to fully fire up front and have won just one of their past seven home meetings with the Blades.

There are plenty of Sheffield United defenders to choose from, but John Lundstram (a midfielder listed as a defender and "the main man" according to Statman Dave) is the prime candidate. You might also want to dabble with one of those overlapping centre-backs - Chris Basham and Jack O'Connell.

Gross and Gylfi

This weekend sees Brighton host Everton, showcasing a clash between the Premier League's most prolific set-piece chance creators.

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, no two players have created more chances from set-plays than the 69 fashioned by both Pascal Gross and Gylfi Sigurdsson.

With the former having set up Adam Webster's goal for the Seagulls against Aston Villa last weekend, and the latter scoring a belter in the Toffees' win over West Ham, they come into the game in points-scoring form.

