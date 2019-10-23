Scottish FA head of refereeing operations John Fleming dies at 62

John Fleming was appointed Scotland's head of referees in 2011

John Fleming, the Scottish FA's head of referee operations, has died at age 62 after a long illness.

Fleming spent eight years in the role, having joined the governing body's referee development department in 2009.

Before that, he had a long career as a referee and linesman, and was part of a team of Scottish officials at Euro 96.

"John was a private man and many people will be shocked to learn of his passing after an illness borne with fortitude," said Scottish FA president Rod Petrie.

"His commitment was unstinting to the game, his colleagues and the association."

Fleming rose to Category One status as a referee in 1994 and was involved at Euro 96 during a three-year stint as a Fifa assistant referee.

During his time at the Scottish FA, he oversaw the training and development of officials at all levels and implemented a new structure to enhance referee recruitment and retention.

He was also a referee observer for Uefa and on the technical advisory panel of the International Football Association Board.

"He worked tirelessly in support of his match officials, whom he considered an extended family," Petrie added.

"John was a dedicated family man and suffered the loss of his wife Ann with the love of his children Dawn and Graham, and his grandchildren Anna, Charlie and Rose, on whom he doted. Our thoughts are with his family.

"I know I speak on behalf of the board, John's friends and colleagues within the Scottish FA, the referee community and clubs across the country in saying that we will miss a trusted colleague, a man of honour and principle, and a dear friend."