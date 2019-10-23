David Healy expects even more from hat-trick heroes Shayne Lavery and Joel Cooper

Media playback is not supported on this device Shayne Lavery grabs Linfield's third goal with this cheeky finish

Linfield manager David Healy believes there is more to come from his in-form duo Shayne Lavery and Joel Cooper.

The pair each scored a hat-trick in Tuesday's 7-0 win over Warrenpoint Town which moved the Blues to within two points of Coleraine and Crusaders at the top of the Irish Premiership.

"I expect a lot from them, I expect them to be even better even though they scored a hat-trick each," Healy said.

"We started the game in a positive manner and were on form.

"When we play like that, it's difficult [for the opposition] and all credit to the players they kept going to the final whistle and we got important goals towards the end."

Long haul

Linfield are still playing catch-up on their league rivals following an extended run in the Europa League.

Tuesday's win over basement strugglers Warrenpoint has them breathing down the necks of leaders Coleraine, whom they play on Saturday, and Crusaders - with two games in hand.

Scoring seven times has also massively boosted their goal difference and Healy says his team are in it for the long haul.

"Eventually we will catch up, there's a lot of weeks and months left in the season so the games and the points will take care of themselves.

"When we're still in the cup competitions you can't throw games at us and expect us to play Saturday, Tuesday, Friday so it's difficult to squeeze games in but over the course of the season we will eventually catch up.

"When we do hopefully we will be in and around where we need to be."