Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hearts, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Dundee United

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster hopes producing impressive performances in the Europa League can help earn him a recall to the England squad. (Herald, subscription required)

Hearts manager Craig Levein rates Sunday's 1-1 draw with Rangers his side's best performance of the season and has told his players he won't tolerate a drop in standards. (Sun)

Celtic full-back Jeremie Frimpong has his heart set on international honours with Holland even though he is also eligible for England and Ghana. (Daily Record)

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and winger Jamie Murphy are among the seven players who could leave Rangers in January. (Scotsman)

Croatian referee Ivan Bebek, who halted England's Euro qualifier with Bulgaria last week due to racist behaviour from the home fans in Sofia, will take charge of Celtic v Lazio in the Europa League on Thursday. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says Sam Cosgrove was "unsure of himself" when he joined the club in January 2018 and took eight months to score his first goal, but has now silenced the doubters with a blistering scoring streak. (Daily Record)

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle is back in training after a second cruciate ligament operation this year but "still some way from playing", says head coach Paul Heckingbottom. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Robbie Neilson says his Dundee United players must handle the criticism coming their way after their latest dismal display in the 4-0 defeat at Queen of the South. (Courier, print edition)