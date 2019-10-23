Copa Libertadores: River Plate lose to Boca Juniors but reach final

River Plate have won four Copa Libertadores titles

Defending champions River Plate reached the Copa Libertadores final despite losing the second leg of the semi-final against city rivals Boca Juniors.

Boca substitute Jan Hurtado scored a late goal but River Plate won the first leg 2-0 so went through on aggregate.

River won the 2018 final, which was postponed after Boca's team bus was attacked by opposing fans and then moved from Buenos Aires to Madrid.

"It was a battle," said River midfielder Exequiel Palacios.

"It was a derby and you play derbies like we played, to the death."

The start of Tuesday's match was delayed for 15 minutes because of large amounts of ticker tape on the pitch.

River will play Flamengo or Gremio - the Brazilian sides play their second leg on Wednesday with the score 1-1 - in the final in Santiago, Chile, on 23 November.