Liverpool 5-5 (5-4) Arsenal: Shootout decides 10-goal thriller

Liverpool beat Arsenal in a dramatic penalty shootout to decide a 10-goal thriller at Anfield in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Caoimhin Kelleher, 20, saved Dani Ceballos' penalty in the bottom right corner to seal a 5-4 shootout win.

Divock Origi's 94th-minute scissor kick sent the game to penalties after Liverpool had twice come from behind to draw level in normal time.

There were five goals in each half, including a penalty and an own goal.

More to follow.