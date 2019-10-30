Match ends, Liverpool 5(5), Arsenal 5(4).
Liverpool 5-5 (5-4) Arsenal: Shootout decides 10-goal thriller
Liverpool beat Arsenal in a dramatic penalty shootout to decide a 10-goal thriller at Anfield in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Caoimhin Kelleher, 20, saved Dani Ceballos' penalty in the bottom right corner to seal a 5-4 shootout win.
Divock Origi's 94th-minute scissor kick sent the game to penalties after Liverpool had twice come from behind to draw level in normal time.
There were five goals in each half, including a penalty and an own goal.
Line-ups
Liverpool
- 62Kelleher
- 76Williams
- 12Gomez
- 72van den Berg
- 7Milner
- 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forChirivellaat 81'minutes
- 20LallanaBooked at 44mins
- 8KeitaSubstituted forJonesat 55'minutes
- 67Elliott
- 24BrewsterBooked at 24mins
- 27Origi
Substitutes
- 13Adrián
- 48Jones
- 55Kane
- 68Chirivella
- 70Larouci
- 84Clarkson
- 89Koumetio
Arsenal
- 26Martínez
- 2Bellerín
- 20Mustafi
- 16Holding
- 31KolasinacBooked at 77minsSubstituted forTierneyat 83'minutes
- 15Maitland-Niles
- 11TorreiraSubstituted forCeballosat 72'minutes
- 28WillockBooked at 64mins
- 77SakaBooked at 85mins
- 10ÖzilSubstituted forGuendouziat 65'minutes
- 35Martinelli
Substitutes
- 3Tierney
- 5Papastathopoulos
- 8Ceballos
- 9Lacazette
- 19Pépé
- 29Guendouzi
- 33Macey
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 52,694
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Liverpool 5(5), Arsenal 5(4).
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 5(5), Arsenal 5(4). Curtis Jones (Liverpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 5(4), Arsenal 5(4). Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 5(4), Arsenal 5(3). Divock Origi (Liverpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty saved! Dani Ceballos (Arsenal) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 5(3), Arsenal 5(3). Rhian Brewster (Liverpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 5(2), Arsenal 5(3). Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 5(2), Arsenal 5(2). Adam Lallana (Liverpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 5(1), Arsenal 5(2). Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 5(1), Arsenal 5(1). James Milner (Liverpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 5, Arsenal 5(1). Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Liverpool 5, Arsenal 5.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 5, Arsenal 5.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 5, Arsenal 5. Divock Origi (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neco Williams with a cross.
Foul by Curtis Jones (Liverpool).
Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sepp van den Berg (Liverpool).
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Milner with a cross.
Neco Williams (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal).
Booking
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rhian Brewster (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Kieran Tierney replaces Sead Kolasinac because of an injury.
Joseph Gomez (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Willock (Arsenal).
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Pedro Chirivella replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Attempt blocked. Divock Origi (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.
Booking
Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rhian Brewster (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal).
Foul by Sepp van den Berg (Liverpool).
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal).
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joseph Gomez.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Dani Ceballos replaces Lucas Torreira.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 4, Arsenal 5. Joe Willock (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Matteo Guendouzi.