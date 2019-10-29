Frank Lampard: Chelsea manager always planned to play young players this season

Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham have both been picked by England manager Gareth Southgate this season

Frank Lampard says he would always have given his young Chelsea players a chance this season - even if the club didn't have a transfer ban.

Under Lampard striker Tammy Abraham, midfielder Mason Mount and defender Fikayo Tomori have become regulars.

"I set out this season to see what these young boys could do," he said.

"If I didn't have a transfer ban and had opportunities to bring players in during the summer, I still would have trusted the young boys."

Lampard, 41, was appointed at Stamford Bridge on a three-year deal in July with the club not allowed to sign any new players until January 2020.

Abraham and Mount have scored 12 Premier League goals already, with Chelsea in fourth place after 10 games and set to play Manchester United in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday.

United beat the Blues 4-0 on the opening weekend of the season but Lampard's side are now seven points ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team.

"There is a lot of noise, win, lose or draw; selection, whatever 11 I pick," Lampard said.

"With this big wide world of social media we have now it will be dissected and people will have different opinions and some people who are ex players or ex managers will have different opinions.

"For me to have thrown that away after one game at Manchester United and a few opinions, that would have made me a bit of a flip-flopper."