Foul by Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa).
Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 12Steer
- 27El Mohamady
- 15Konsa
- 30Hause
- 3Taylor
- 8LansburySubstituted forMcGinnat 81'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 14Hourihane
- 21El Ghazi
- 39DavisSubstituted forKodjiaat 50'minutes
- 17Trézéguet
Substitutes
- 5Chester
- 7McGinn
- 9Wesley
- 11Nakamba
- 24Guilbert
- 25Nyland
- 26Kodjia
Wolves
- 21Ruddy
- 4Vallejo
- 5Bennett
- 49Kilman
- 23Sanderson
- 6Cavaco JordaoSubstituted forTaylorat 71'minutes
- 26Perry
- 29Vinagre
- 77CampbellSubstituted forAshley-Sealat 68'minutes
- 10Cutrone
- 7NetoSubstituted forCristóvãoat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Rui Patrício
- 39Taylor
- 56Ashley-Seal
- 58Samuels
- 59Buur
- 66Cristóvão
- 76Richards
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
- Attendance:
- 34,962
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Max Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Patrick Cutrone (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rúben Vinagre with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
John McGinn (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa).
Taylor Perry (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Conor Hourihane following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Ryan Bennett.
Attempt blocked. John McGinn (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Kortney Hause (Aston Villa).
Benny Ashley-Seal (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. John McGinn replaces Henri Lansbury.
Attempt missed. Henri Lansbury (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Trézéguet with a cross.
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rúben Vinagre (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Flávio Cristóvão replaces Pedro Neto.
Attempt blocked. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Taylor Perry.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. John Ruddy tries a through ball, but Patrick Cutrone is caught offside.
Offside, Aston Villa. Henri Lansbury tries a through ball, but Jonathan Kodjia is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Terry Taylor replaces Bruno Jordao.
Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Henri Lansbury.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Ryan Bennett.
Attempt blocked. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neil Taylor with a cross.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. John Ruddy tries a through ball, but Pedro Neto is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Benny Ashley-Seal replaces Chem Campbell.
Attempt saved. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady with a cross.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Ryan Bennett.
Attempt blocked. Trézéguet (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Hourihane with a cross.
Ahmed El Mohamady (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Cutrone (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt saved. Patrick Cutrone (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa).
Bruno Jordao (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Ahmed El Mohamady (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Henri Lansbury with a cross following a set piece situation.
Henri Lansbury (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Max Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Cutrone (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Patrick Cutrone (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Taylor Perry.