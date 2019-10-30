Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen

From the section

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Hamilton Academical will check on the fitness of midfielder Blair Alston and striker Marios Ogkmpoe before their match against Aberdeen.

They missed Saturday's defeat by St Johnstone with knocks. Midfielder Will Collar and goalkeeper Ryan Fulton remain sidelined.

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson and striker Curtis Main are back from suspension for Aberdeen.

Craig Bryson could start after coming on as a substitute against Celtic.

The former Derby County midfielder has spent a month on the sidelines through injury.

Centre-half Ash Taylor is back training but will not be available, while Scott Wright and Funso Ojo remain long-term absentees.

Match stats