Scottish Premiership
Motherwell19:45Kilmarnock
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v Kilmarnock

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Motherwell full-back Jake Carroll will be assessed after the Irishman went off with an ankle knock in Sunday's defeat by Rangers.

David Devine, Charles Dunne and David Turnbull remain unavailable.

Kilmarnock central defenders Stuart Findlay and Dario Del Fabro are unlikely starters after undergoing scans, having picked up hamstring injuries in their win over St Mirren.

Striker Osman Sow remains out with an ankle complaint.

Match stats

  • Kilmarnock leapfrogged Motherwell into third place in the Premiership after a third consecutive win on Saturday
  • Killie are unbeaten in five games against Motherwell having lost the previous three and have won 1-0 on their more recent two trips to Fir Park
  • Well have alternated between victory and defeat in their last six home league games, losing 3-0 to Aberdeen in the latest
  • Kilmarnock have alternated between a loss and a win in each of their last six away league outings, beating Hearts 1-0 in their latest

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic108113272525
2Rangers108112972225
3Kilmarnock1052398117
4Motherwell105141615116
5Aberdeen104331314-115
6Ross County103431219-713
7Livingston103341313012
8Hamilton102351019-99
9Hearts101541014-48
10St Mirren1022659-48
11Hibernian101541020-108
12St Johnstone101451024-147
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you