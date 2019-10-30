Scottish Premiership
Ross County19:45Rangers
Venue: Global Energy Stadium

Ross County v Rangers

Rangers will check on the fitness of goalkeeper Allan McGregor and winger Brandon Barker ahead of facing Ross County in Dingwall.

McGregor landed awkwardly against Motherwell on Sunday and Barker went off with a shoulder injury.

Midfielder Glen Kamara could be back in the squad after illness, but winger Jordan Jones remains out.

County striker Brian Graham is pushing for a place after coming off the bench to score in their draw with Hibernian.

It would be his first start of the season, but Nathan Baxter, Iain Vigurs, Callum Morris and Don Cowie are still working their way back to fitness.

Match stats

  • Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership, behind holders Celtic on goal difference, with Ross County in fifth
  • County have never beaten Rangers in nine meetings and have lost the latest three since a 1-1 draw at Ibrox in February 2017
  • Rangers are unbeaten in four games but have not won in their latest three away trips
  • County are without a win in four games
  • Rangers have won their latest two visits to Dingwall

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic108113272525
2Rangers108112972225
3Kilmarnock1052398117
4Motherwell105141615116
5Aberdeen104331314-115
6Ross County103431219-713
7Livingston103341313012
8Hamilton102351019-99
9Hearts101541014-48
10St Mirren1022659-48
11Hibernian101541020-108
12St Johnstone101451024-147
