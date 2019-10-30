Ross County v Rangers

BBC coverage

Rangers will check on the fitness of goalkeeper Allan McGregor and winger Brandon Barker ahead of facing Ross County in Dingwall.

McGregor landed awkwardly against Motherwell on Sunday and Barker went off with a shoulder injury.

Midfielder Glen Kamara could be back in the squad after illness, but winger Jordan Jones remains out.

County striker Brian Graham is pushing for a place after coming off the bench to score in their draw with Hibernian.

It would be his first start of the season, but Nathan Baxter, Iain Vigurs, Callum Morris and Don Cowie are still working their way back to fitness.

Match stats