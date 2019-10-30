Hibernian v Livingston
-
Hibernian midfielder Vykintas Slivka has returned to full training after an ankle break as Livingston visit.
Defenders Darren McGregor and David Gray are still out.
Livingston forward Aymen Souda must wait for a Scottish FA hearing on Wednesday to see if he is suspended after his red card against Hearts.
Striker Lyndon Dykes is touch and go with an ankle injury, while right-back Nicky Devlin and midfielder Scott Pittman are pushing for a return.
Chris Erskine, Cece Pepe and Ibrahima Savane are set to miss out.
Match stats
- Hibernian lie second bottom of the Premiership, four points behind seventh-placed Livingston
- Livi have lost their latest three away games while Hibs have not won in nine Premiership games
- Hibs have drawn their last four games and have not won over 90 minutes in 11 outings
- Livi's draw at Easter Road in December ended a run of seven consecutive defeats there since a 3-0 success in April 2005
- Hibs have lost 13 points from winning positions this season - four more than any other Premiership side this season