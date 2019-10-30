Celtic v St Mirren
Celtic striker Vakoun Bayo is a "major doubt" ahead of St Mirren's visit.
Tom Rogic will also be assessed for an inflamed knee and will be monitored, but fellow midfielder Olivier Ntcham is back in training and Ryan Christie returns from his two-match suspension, while defender Christopher Jullien has trained after illness.
St Mirren expect to have Gary McKenzie back from injury, while fellow defender Calum Waters also returns after being forced to sit out the game against parent club Kilmarnock.
Midfielder Tony Andreu and defender Paul McGinn are expected to brush off knocks they picked up against Kilmarnock, while striker Cody Cooke is pushing for a comeback after a knee injury.
Match stats
- Celtic lead the Scottish Premiership on goal difference, while St Mirren lie third bottom
- Neil Lennon's reigning champions have won their last seven homes games, scoring 25 goals for the loss of only four
- St Mirren have lost five away games in a row
- Celtic are seeking a fourth consecutive victory, scoring 12 times for the loss of one goal in those three games
- St Mirren have failed to score in their latest three meetings with Celtic, losing the two most recent encounters and conceding six times
- Celtic are unbeaten in 12 meetings with St Mirren since a 3-2 League Cup semi-final defeat in January 2013
- St Mirren have conceded four goals in their last three visits to Celtic Park and 15 goals in their last four
- The Buddies have lost 12 games in a row at Celtic Park since a 1-1 draw in December 2007
- St Mirren have not won in 23 visits to Celtic Park since a 3-0 success in April 1990