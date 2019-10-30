Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone19:45Hearts
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v Heart of Midlothian

St Johnstone's David Wotherspoon and Murray Davidson have niggles, but both midfielders are expected to face Hearts at McDiarmid Park.

Defender Liam Gordon remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Winger Jamie Walker could make the Hearts bench having been sidelined since August following a fractured leg.

Full-back Aidy White and midfielder Glenn Whelan and Loic Damour could also feature following injury, with Steven Naismith also pushing for a return.

Scotland forward Naismith, who has not played since the end of August, has returned to training.

Jake Mulraney, Peter Haring, John Souttar, Craig Halkett and Conor Washington remain sidelined.

Match stats

  • St Johnstone sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership, one point behind ninth-placed Hearts
  • Saints ended a run of 11 games without a win by beating Hamilton Academical at home on Saturday
  • Hearts have gone four games without a win since beating Aberdeen on penalties in the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals
  • Craig Levein's side have won just one of their last 17 league games - a 2-1 victory over Hibernian in September
  • St Johnstone are unbeaten in 11 home games against Hearts since a 2-1 Scottish Cup defeat in February 2012
  • Hearts are unbeaten in seven games against St Johnstone

