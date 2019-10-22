Champions League victory restores confidence, says Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham scored three goals in the first half of a Champions League game for the first time, in what was their 40th match in the competition

Mauricio Pochettino said Tottenham's 5-0 win over Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League helped restore confidence to his side after a mixed start to the season.

The Argentine added that the team's problems were only "on the pitch", following rumours of squad unrest.

"We need to go step-by-step, being solid again," he said.

"The most important thing is to be together and be calm and know that this type of thing can happen in any team."

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both scored twice and Erik Lamela grabbed the other goal as the north London side recorded their first victory in Group B, having picked up only a point from their opening two games. The team have also struggled in the Premier League having won three, drawn three and lost three of their first nine fixtures.

Pochettino said: "It was an important result. One, for our confidence and two, for another three points in the table."

Last month the Argentine suggested the squad needed to build "togetherness", after their Carabao Cup defeat by League Two Colchester, because there had been "different agendas" among the group.

After the win over Red Star, Pochettino added: "It's normal to see problems on the pitch, and you try to find a way to spark the team.

"But things happen in football you can't explain. It is so difficult and complex to explain."

Pochettino tried to explain why his team had been below par during the first three months of the season.

He said: "My theory is we started late in our preparation. We used pre-season not just to settle our principles of play and build fitness, but also to build a dynamic of the group. I believe that was affected because we started so late [because of playing in the Champions League final].

"During competition to get that dynamic right is so difficult because the competition does not wait for you.

"The most important thing is to stay calm and believe."

Analysis - 'These players played with pride'

Andy Townsend, ex-Chelsea midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live

Kane has been outstanding, great to see Dele Alli's back to his best with his performance. Son was electric for the first 30 minutes and at the back everybody stayed cool and calm and focused.

Emma Hayes, Chelsea Women manager on BBC Radio 5 Live

The Tottenham players are hurting, and I think emotion plays a massive part in performance. They know they've underachieved, they know that here the crowd expect a lot. But if you can't get up for a Champions League game then I don't know what you're playing for.

These players played with pride and everything about their performance was quality, from back to front.