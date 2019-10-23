Steve Cooper rallies Swansea City for Sunday's Cardiff City test

Swansea striker Andre Ayew shows his frustration during their heavy home loss to Brentford

Boss Steve Cooper wants Swansea City to "stand up and be counted" in Sunday's south Wales derby.

The Swans suffered a dispiriting 3-0 home defeat to Brentford on Tuesday night and next host Cardiff City for their first meeting in five years

Cooper's side have taken just one point from the last four home games but he insists they will come back fighting.

"We have two options - we either sulk and cry, or we get on with it. We have to do the latter," Cooper said.

"We've let ourselves down (against Brentford). I said to the players in the dressing room, it is done, it is disappointing and it hurts.

"But we will look at ourselves. We will not look to blame people. We have to stand up and be counted."

Swansea had gone nine months without losing a home league game until Nottingham Forest triumphed at the Liberty Stadium in September.

Since then they have taken just one point from three more Championship outings on their own patch and dropped to seventh in the table after defeat by Brentford.

Cardiff are four points and six places below their neighbours and are still searching for a first away league victory in 2019-20 after their 2-2 draw at Millwall on Tuesday night.

"The good thing is the next game is a home game so we have got a chance to put it right," Cooper added.

"That's what we want to do - we want to face up to things and not hide away and get over barriers. One of those is winning a game at home.

"It's a big game (against Cardiff), we know that. I am just pleased we are at home whoever we are playing so we can face up to things and get over some hurdles."