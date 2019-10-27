Liverpool v Tottenham: Name the Premier League players to feature for both clubs
|Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
|Venue: Anfield Date: Sunday, 27 October Time: 16:30 BST
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Matches between Liverpool and Tottenham have provided some thrilling contests over the years, featuring some brilliant goals and great players.
The two sides last met in the final of last season's Champions League, with Liverpool winning their sixth European title in Madrid, and face each other again in the Premier League this Sunday.
Graeme Souness and Ray Clemence are two of the greats to have played for the Reds and Spurs yet only 13 players have played for both sides in the Premier League era.
How many of them can you name? Click 'start quiz', check the years they played for each club and away you go...
Can you name the 13 players who have played in the Premier League for Liverpool and Tottenham?
