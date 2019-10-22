Thiago Motta appointed Genoa manager after Aurelio Andreazzoli sacked

Thiago Motta during Paris Saint-Germain training
Thiago Motta was born in Brazil but won 30 caps for Italy between 2011 and 2016

Genoa have appointed former Barcelona, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Thiago Motta as their new manager, replacing Aurelio Andreazzoli.

Andreazzoli was sacked on Tuesday after just four months in charge with the club second-bottom in Serie A.

Motta's only previous managerial experience was a short spell in charge of Paris Saint-Germain's U19 team.

The 37-year-old, who retired from playing last year, played 27 times for Genoa during the 2008-09 season.

His first game in charge will be against Brescia on Sunday.

