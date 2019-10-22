Thiago Motta appointed Genoa manager after Aurelio Andreazzoli sacked

From the section

Thiago Motta was born in Brazil but won 30 caps for Italy between 2011 and 2016

Genoa have appointed former Barcelona, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Thiago Motta as their new manager, replacing Aurelio Andreazzoli.

Andreazzoli was sacked on Tuesday after just four months in charge with the club second-bottom in Serie A.

Motta's only previous managerial experience was a short spell in charge of Paris Saint-Germain's U19 team.

The 37-year-old, who retired from playing last year, played 27 times for Genoa during the 2008-09 season.

His first game in charge will be against Brescia on Sunday.