Manchester United ban fan indefinitely for allegedly racially abusing Liverpool player

Manchester United are investigating an allegation of racism aimed at a Liverpool player "as a priority"

Manchester United have issued an indefinite ban to a fan who allegedly racially abused Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold on Sunday.

United launched an investigation after the fan was ejected during the first half of the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

A club statement read: "Racism and all forms of discrimination are completely unacceptable and do not reflect the values of our club.

"This individual isn't welcome at Old Trafford."

United said the ban is subject to appeal.

The statement added: "We want to reinforce that we will continue to take strong action against anyone who we identify has engaged in racist or discriminatory abuse, either online or at our matches."

United drew with Liverpool to end the Premier League leaders' 100% start to the season.