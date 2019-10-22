Irish Premiership: Lavery and Cooper star as Linfield hammer Point

Media playback is not supported on this device Shayne Lavery grabs Linfield's third goal with this cheeky finish

Linfield moved to within two points of Coleraine and Crusaders at the top of the Irish Premiership with a 7-0 win over Warrenpoint Town.

David Healy's side cruised into a first-half lead with Stephen Fallon's well-taken strike and two excellent Shayne Lavery finishes.

Lavery completed his hat-trick after the break before Joel Cooper rounded off his own well-taken treble.

Warrenpoint remain rooted to the bottom after their 11th defeat of the season.

The in-form Lavery had an early chance saved by Berraat Turker before Stephen Fallon opened the scoring on nine minutes.

Lavery fell under a challenge from Alan O'Sullivan, but Cooper collected the ball and teed up Fallon, who calmly slotted past Turker from the edge of the area.

Berraat Turker pulled off a string of brilliant saves to keep the score down at Windsor Park

Turker's personal duel with Lavery continued as the German keeper pushed away the forward's header, then gathered a weak attempt and produced another stunning stop to keep out a vicious dipping effort from the Northern Ireland international.

Cooper's fantastic footwork on the touchline allowed Lavery to finally get the better of Turker, who produced an excellent finish as Point conceded their 40th goal in 12 league games.

Kirk Millar curled wide from 25 yards as the Blues pressure continued before Turker pulled off another fantastic save from Ryan McGivern's long-range strike.

The keeper was a spectator for Matthew Clarke's curling effort but it whistled past the post, before Cooper headed over the top when well placed before McGivern nodded wide from six yards.

Lavery's second goal of the evening was a delight. The forward kept his composure after beating Turker to the ball and backheeled into the unguarded net from 15 yards on the stroke of half-time.

Turker keeps the score down

The one-way traffic continued after the break as Lavery tried his luck again from the edge of the area before Hery's superb cross was nearly headed home by the 20-year-old attacker.

Lavery did complete his hat-trick on 50 minutes with another excellent finish, smashing past Turker with a low drive from 14 yards.

O'Sullivan had Warrenpoint's sole effort in a rare Warrenpoint attack, but it was soon five as Cooper's header deflected in off Anton Reilly.

Turker pulled off more fantastic saves to stop Millar, Matthew Shevlin and Cooper from adding to Linfield's tally.

Cooper poked home Millar's cross to make it six on 83 minutes before the attacker cut inside and fired home to round off a hat-trick of his own with two minutes to go.