Forest Green Rovers and Mansfield: FA charge clubs over post-match incident

Forest Green Rovers
Forest Green Rovers are in their third season in the EFL

Forest Green Rovers and Mansfield Town have been charged by the Football Association after an incident at the end of their 2-2 draw in League Two.

Both clubs have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour.

The clubs are alleged to have breached FA rule E20 after Saturday's match.

They have until 18:00 BST on Friday to respond to the charge.

