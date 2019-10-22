Michael Ihiekwe: Rotherham United defender extends deal to 2022

Michael Ihiekwe scored his first goal of the season on Saturday

Rotherham United defender Michael Ihiekwe has signed an extended contract with the League One club until 2022.

He has made 53 league starts for the South Yorkshire outfit since signing from Tranmere Rovers on a free transfer in May 2017.

The Liverpool-born Ihiekwe, 26, began his career as a trainee with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Millers are 11th in the third tier, three points off the play-off places, and face leaders Ipswich on Wednesday.