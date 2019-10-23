Quiz: Can you name Chelsea's Dutch stars in the Premier League?

These Dutchmen lifted the FA Charity Shield for Chelsea in 2000 - but who are they?

Chelsea travel to Amsterdam to face Ajax in their Champions League Group H match on Wednesday.

The Blues have had plenty of Dutch players in their squad in the past two decades and below there is a list of players from the Netherlands who have played for Chelsea in the Premier League.

Some enjoyed great success during their time at Stamford Bridge. Others, not so much.

There are 12 in total to find. We've also given you clues to help you along the way.

Three minutes on the clock for this one. Cue Champions League theme tune...