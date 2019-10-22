League Cup: Glenavon 'could do without' rearranged Newry tie

Glenavon have conceded 28 goals in 10 league games this season, including seven away to Linfield in September

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton admits his side "could do without" their League Cup encounter with Newry City.

Championship side Newry travel to Mourneview Park in their rearranged last-16 tie on Wednesday night.

Hamilton's side are struggling in ninth position in the Irish Premiership after a poor start to their campaign.

The Lurgan Blues won their first away game of the season against Warrenpoint Town on Saturday and will face high-flying Crusaders this weekend.

"We could do without it, there's no point in denying that," said Hamilton on the midweek fixture.

"We've been carrying a lot of injuries which hasn't helped, and we've been patching together teams.

"It is what it is. We'll get on with it and deal with it."

Darren Mullen's side were relegated from the Irish Premiership last season and sit fourth in the Championship as they look for an immediate return to the top flight.

"We'll go out on Wednesday night and forget about Crusaders," added player/manager Hamilton.

"We'll see what the boys are feeling like in terms of their knocks and fitness, but hopefully we'll go out and get another good result."

Despite saying his side could do without the League Cup fixture, Hamilton believes that "every game is important" to his side.

"We're not in a position to make little of any competition that we are in," said the 39-year-old.

"We want to qualify, as I'm sure do Newry. I know Darren well, and he always has his sides well prepared and organised, so it's not going to be an easy game.

"The players are a great bunch. I see them every week in training and I've been feeling sorry for them over the last few weeks with some of our results.

"You are under pressure and struggling when the boys turn up for training and the levels aren't good and it's flat.

"It hasn't been like that and the lads have been buzzing about in training and the atmosphere has still been good in the changing room. We haven't been making any excuses."