Scottish Cup: Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk to be shown live

Prestonfield will host the third-round tie on 22 November

The Scottish Cup third-round tie between Linlithgow Rose and Falkirk will be broadcast live on the BBC Scotland channel.

The match will take place on Friday, 22 November, with a 19:05 kick-off.

Ray McKinnon's League One Falkirk, who are two-time winners of the competition, enter at this stage while Lowland League Rose defeated University of Stirling on Sunday.

The other third-round ties will be played on 23 November.

Full third round draw

Auchinleck Talbot v Arbroath

Stranraer v Dunfermline Athletic

Dumbarton v Forfar Athletic

Raith Rovers v Peterhead

Elgin City v Alloa Athletic

Greenock Morton v Brora Rangers

Formartine United / Gala Fairydean v East Kilbride

Partick Thistle v Penicuik Athletic / Stenhousemuir

Albion Rovers / Fort William v Airdrieonians

Queen of the South v Queen's Park

Edinburgh City v Annan Athletic / Brechin City

Stirling Albion v Clyde

East Fife v Lochee United / BSC Glasgow

Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk

Inverurie Locos v Cowdenbeath / Broxburn Athletic

Bonnyrigg Rose v Montrose