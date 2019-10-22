Scottish Cup: Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk to be shown live
The Scottish Cup third-round tie between Linlithgow Rose and Falkirk will be broadcast live on the BBC Scotland channel.
The match will take place on Friday, 22 November, with a 19:05 kick-off.
Ray McKinnon's League One Falkirk, who are two-time winners of the competition, enter at this stage while Lowland League Rose defeated University of Stirling on Sunday.
The other third-round ties will be played on 23 November.
Full third round draw
Auchinleck Talbot v Arbroath
Stranraer v Dunfermline Athletic
Dumbarton v Forfar Athletic
Raith Rovers v Peterhead
Elgin City v Alloa Athletic
Greenock Morton v Brora Rangers
Formartine United / Gala Fairydean v East Kilbride
Partick Thistle v Penicuik Athletic / Stenhousemuir
Albion Rovers / Fort William v Airdrieonians
Queen of the South v Queen's Park
Edinburgh City v Annan Athletic / Brechin City
Stirling Albion v Clyde
East Fife v Lochee United / BSC Glasgow
Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk
Inverurie Locos v Cowdenbeath / Broxburn Athletic
Bonnyrigg Rose v Montrose