FA Cup first round: Guide to the 31 non-league teams taking part

FA Cup first round Date: 8-11 November

The FA Cup first round is fast approaching - and a number of non-league teams are targeting an upset.

Of the 78 teams taking part this weekend, 31 of them are from outside the English Football League - with one from the eighth tier of English football.

Chichester City, the lowest ranked club to make it through the qualifying rounds, received a bye and will be joined by at least another eight non-league teams in the second round.

Who are the clubs from outside the EFL looking to progress this weekend? What are their chances? Who have they beaten to get to this stage and when are they playing?

BBC Sport looks at the non-league runners and riders in the FA Cup first round.

AFC Fylde

League: National League (5th tier). Opponents: Away v Nantwich Town (7th tier). When: Saturday (15:00 GMT).

AFC Fylde - formerly known as Kirkham & Wesham - have come a long way since they were formed in 1988. Since 2007 they have enjoyed five promotions, a name change, and moved to a multi-million pound ground. Last season they visited Wembley twice - winning in the FA Trophy final a week after losing to Salford in the National League play-off final at the national stadium. Yet the past three months have been anything but smooth. After a poor start, the Lancashire club sacked Dave Challinor, in charge for eight years, in October and replaced him with Morecambe boss Jim Bentley. Will the FA Cup provide a welcome distraction?

FA Cup run so far: H v Peterborough Sports (4Q) 6-1. Prize money: £18,750 FA Cup stat: AFC Fylde are making their fifth appearance in the first round proper - in 2017-18 they reached the second round.

Altrincham

League: National League North (6th tier). Opponents: Away v York City (6th tier). When: Sunday (12:45 GMT).

Altrincham have a rich FA Cup pedigree. In 1985-86, the club based 11 miles from 12-time winners Manchester United reached the fourth round in a run which included a win at top-flight Birmingham City. Coincidentally, they lost to York City - Sunday's opponents - in the last 32. Having already lost at home to York in the league this season, a big performance is needed from Phil Parkinson's side if they are to overcome the unbeaten National League North leaders at Bootham Crescent.

FA Cup run so far: A v Chester (2Q) 1-1, H v Chester (2QR) 1-0; A v Halesowen Town (3Q) 2-0; A v Southport (4Q) 3-1. Prize money: £36,750. FA Cup stat: Altrincham beat League One Barnsley in the first round in 2015-16.

Barnet

League: National League (5th tier). Opponents: H v Fleetwood Town (League One). When: Sunday (12:45 GMT).

Last season, Barnet enjoyed their best FA Cup campaign since 2007-08, beating League One Bristol Rovers and Championship Sheffield United on their way to the fourth round. Despite that run, Darren Currie's side start as underdogs against a Fleetwood side sitting fifth in League One. The Bees, however, will be confident of causing an upset in the first meeting between the two clubs since 2013.

FA Cup run so far: A v Potters Bar Town (4Q) 1-1, H v Potters Bar Town (4QR) 3-1. Prize money: £18,750. FA Cup stat: Barnet have lost just one of their past eight ties in the competition.

Billericay Town

League: National League South (6th tier). Opponents: A v Forest Green Rovers (League Two). When: Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Billericay Town boss Jamie O'Hara played in Portsmouth's 2010 FA Cup final defeat by Chelsea at Wembley. Since being appointed Ricay manager in September, the former Tottenham and Wolves midfielder has guided the National League South club through the qualifying rounds, including an eye-catching 5-2 win over Sutton United - who play in the league above - in a fourth qualifying replay. Billericay have only faced Football League opposition once before in the FA Cup, losing 2-1 against Swansea City in November 2007. Will they surprise League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers?

FA Cup run so far: H v Basildon United (2Q) 1-0; H v Bath City (3Q) 4-2; A v Sutton United (4Q) 1-1, H v Sutton United (4QR) 5-2. Prize money: £36,750. FA Cup stat: Billericay have never made it past the first round.

Boston United

League: National League North (6th tier). Opponents: Away v Carshalton Athletic (7th tier). When: Saturday (15:00 GMT).

There was a groan from Boston United fans when the first-round draw was made. For the fourth successive time this season, the Pilgrims have been drawn away in the FA Cup. Having already clocked up round-trips totalling about 500 miles, the Lincolnshire club face a 300-mile journey to south London and back for a tie with Carlshalton. Having entered at the second qualifying round stage, Craig Elliott's side are yet to concede in 270 minutes of FA Cup action this season.

FA Cup run so far: A v Stamford (2Q) 4-0; A v Sutton Coldfield Town (3Q) 1-0; A v Hednesford Town (4Q) 1-0. Prize money: £36,750. FA Cup stat: Boston United are appearing in the first round for the first time since 2006-07, when they lost 4-0 to Bournemouth.

Bromley

League: National League (5th tier). Opponents: Away v Bristol Rovers (League One). When: Sunday (12:45 GMT).

Will Bromley produce one of the surprises of the first-round weekend? With former Fulham and Reading midfielder Neil Smith at the helm, the Ravens are top of the National League and making a strong charge for promotion to the Football League. Watch out for Michael Cheek. The 28-year-old striker has scored eight National League goals this season - and a further two in the FA Cup.

FA Cup run so far: H v Aldershot (4Q) 4-3. Prize money: £18,750. FA Cup stat: Bromley have failed to make it past the first round on the last 13 occasions they've reached this stage.

Carshalton Athletic

League: Isthmian League Premier Division (7th tier). Opponents: Home v Boston United (6th tier). When: Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Having entered at the first qualifying round on 7 September, Carshalton have already pocketed £41,250 in prize money for reaching the first round proper. Not bad for a team whose average league attendance is about 450. Peter Adeniyi's side, who play in the seventh tier of English football, have already caused one big upset in this season's competition by beating National League Dagenham & Redbridge in the fourth qualifying round. Will the Robins reach the second round for the first time in 37 years?

FA Cup run so far: A v Bracknell Town (1Q) 2-0; A v Harrow Borough (2Q) 1-0; A v Lowestoft Town (3Q) 2-1; H v Dagenham & Redbridge (4Q) 2-1. Prize money: £41,250. FA Cup stat: Carshalton have only reached the second round once before (1982-83).

Chippenham Town

League: National League South (6th tier). Opponents: Home v Northampton Town (League Two). When: Sunday (12:45 GMT).

England defender Tyrone Mings played for Chippenham before moving to Ipswich for £10,000 in 2012. How the Wiltshire part-timers could do with the Aston Villa man as they prepare for a showdown with mid-table League Two opponents. The Bluebirds, managed by Mark Collier, have scored 15 goals in five FA Cup ties this season on their way to the first round.

FA Cup run so far: A v Cirencester Town (2Q) 2-2, H v Cirencester Town (2QR) 4-3; H v Slough Town (3Q) 3-3, A v Slough Town (3QR) 3-2; A v Whyteleafe (4Q) 3-0. Prize money: £36,750. FA Cup stat: Chippenham are in the first round for the third time - and first since 2005-06.

Chorley

League: National League (5th tier). Opponents: Away v Mansfield Town (League Two). When: Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Ask older Chorley fans what their favourite FA Cup memory is and many are likely to mention the famous 3-0 first-round win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1986. The Magpies require another herculean effort if they are to reach the second round for only the third time in their 136 year history. Jamie Vermiglio's side are bottom of the National League - eight points from safety. Will they kick-start their season with an upset?

FA Cup run so far: H v Spennymoor Town (4Q) 2-0. Prize money: £18,750. FA Cup stat: Chorley are making their third successive appearance in the FA Cup first round.

Darlington

League: National League North (6th tier). Opponents: Away v Walsall (League Two). When: Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Darlington are one of the better supported teams in the sixth tier of English football and club officials hope up to 1,000 fans will make the 340-mile round trip to the west Midlands. Walsall are struggling in League Two while the Quakers - under former Middlesbrough, Ipswich and Stockport forward Alun Armstrong - are unbeaten in their last five games.

FA Cup run so far: A v Trafford (2Q) 3-1; A v Leamington (3Q) 2-0; A v Tamworth (4Q) 3-0. Prize money: £36,750. FA Cup stat: Darlington are in the first round for the first time since the club reformed in 2012.

Dover Athletic

League: National League (5th tier). Opponents: Home v Southend United (League One). When: Sunday (12:00 GMT).

In Inih Effiong, Dover have one of the most in-form forwards outside the Football League. The much-travelled 28-year-old has scored nine times in England's fifth tier this season. Dover also have an experienced boss at the helm in the shape of Andy Hessenthaler, the former Gillingham manager. With Southend anchored in the League One relegation zone, it could be a testing day for three-time FA Cup winner Sol Campbell, who has recently taken over as manager.

FA Cup run so far: A v Weymouth (4Q) 2-1. Prize money: £18,750. FA Cup stat: Dover Athletic have lost all three of their games in the competition against sides from the third tier or higher, by an aggregate score of 0-7.

Dulwich Hamlet

League: National League South (6th tier). Opponents: Home v Carlisle United (League Two). When: Friday (19:55 GMT - live on BBC Two).

The live BBC cameras are at a sell-out Champion Hill to see if Gavin Rose's Dulwich Hamlet can cause a shock and knock out League Two strugglers Carlisle United. Although the Hamlet have not won a league game since 24 August, they are on their best FA Cup run since 1998. Their team features several players with Championship experience including midfielder Connor Hunte (Wolverhampton Wanderers), defender Quade Taylor (Bolton), and forward Danny Mills (Peterborough).

FA Cup run so far: H v Bognor Regis Town (2Q) 6-1; H v Eastbourne Borough (3Q) 3-0; A v Havant & Waterlooville (4Q) 2-1. Prize money: £36,750. FA Cup stat: Dulwich Hamlet have never gone beyond the first round.

Eastleigh

League: National League (5th tier). Opponents: A v Stourbridge (7th tier). When: Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Eastleigh boss Ben Strevens is hoping to celebrate his first anniversary in charge of the National League club by steering the Spitfires into the second round. Former Brentford and Wycombe forward Strevens secured a top-seven finish for the Hampshire side last season, while they currently sit 11th in the table. Eastleigh are appearing in the FA Cup first round for the fifth time.

FA Cup run so far: A v Welling United (4Q) 0-0, H v Welling United (4QR) 4-2. Prize money: £18,750. FA Cup stat: Eastleigh have progressed past this stage in each of the last three campaigns they've got to the first round.

Ebbsfleet United

League: National League (5th tier). Opponents: Home v Notts County (5th tier). When: Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Another team with a new manager after a poor start to the season. Having parted company with Garry Hill last month, Ebbsfleet have appointed Kevin Watson as their permanent boss. Watson had been in caretaker charge since Hill's departure on 10 October and has seen the club go on a three-game unbeaten run although they remain in the National League relegation zone - 14 points adrift of Saturday's FA Cup opponents Notts County.

FA Cup run so far: H v Woking (4Q) 1-1, A v Woking (4QR) 1-0. Prize money: £18,750. FA Cup stat: Ebbsfleet United haven't won an FA Cup first round tie since November 2003.

Gateshead

League: National League North (6th tier). Opponents: Home v Oldham Athletic (League Two). When: Sunday (12:45 GMT).

Gateshead at home to Oldham has real potential for a surprise. The teams are separated by two leagues but Oldham, FA Cup semi-finalists as recently as 1994, are having a poor season - 20th in League Two and on their second manager of the campaign. Under former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson, Gateshead are mid-table in National League North - and have scored 12 goals without reply in three FA Cup ties this season.

FA Cup run so far: H v Ramsbottom United (2Q) 6-0; A v Kidsgrove Athletic (3Q) 1-0; H v Colne (4Q) 5-0. Prize money: £36,750. FA Cup stat: Gateshead are making their eighth appearance in the FA Cup first round.

Harrogate Town

Position: National League (5th tier). Opponents: Home v Portsmouth (League One). When: Monday (19:45 GMT).

One of the ties of the round. When Portsmouth won the FA Cup at Wembley in 2008, Harrogate had just finished sixth in the Conference North. While Pompey's demise has been well illustrated, Simon Weaver's Harrogate are enjoying another solid season in the National League following promotion to the fifth tier for the first time in May 2018. Will they be dancing in the streets of the spa town on Monday?

FA Cup run so far: A v Halifax (4Q) 2-1. Prize money: £18,750. FA Cup stat: Harrogate Town will be playing their first ever match against a side from the English third tier or higher.

Hartlepool United

League: National League (5th tier). Opponents: Away v Yeovil Town (5th tier). When: Saturday (15:00 GMT).

When Hartlepool United beat National League North side Brackley Town in the fourth qualifying round, fans were hoping for a straightforward home tie. Instead they face a near-700 mile round trip to National League rivals Yeovil. Despite sitting mid-table, Hartlepool have enjoyed some decent form away from home this season with wins at Maidenhead, Torquay, Barrow and Aldershot.

FA Cup run so far: H v Brackley Town (4Q) 1-0. Prize money: £18,750. FA Cup stat: This is one of eight all-non-league first round ties.

Hayes & Yeading United

League: Southern League Premier Division South (7th tier). Opponents: H v Oxford United (League One). When: Sunday (14:15 GMT).

Under Paul Hughes - who helped Chelsea reach the 1997 FA Cup final - Hayes & Yeading have enjoyed a remarkable run after entering at the preliminary round stage on 24 August. The visit of Carabao Cup quarter-finalists Oxford United - who play four leagues higher - to Beaconsfield Road is their eighth game in this season's competition, while the Southern League Premier Division South club have pocketed almost £50,000 in prize money. Win, draw or lose on Sunday, they are guaranteed another bumper pay day. Hayes & Yeading's average league crowd is around 200. Oxford United have sold out their initial allocation of 600 tickets.

FA Cup run so far: A v AFC Dunstable (Prelim) 0-0, H v AFC Dunstable (Prelim R) 2-1; A v Haywards Heath Town (1Q) 1-0; A v Badshot Lea (2Q) 4-0; H v Hendon (3Q) 5-4; H v Poole Town (4Q) 1-1, A v Poole Town (4QR) 3-2. Prize money: £44,140. FA Cup stat: Hayes & Yeading are making just their second appearance in the first round, the other occasion coming in November 2010 when they lost 2-1 to Wycombe Wanderers.

Kingstonian

League: Isthmian League Premier Division (7th tier). Opponents: Away v Macclesfield Town (League Two). When: Sunday (12:45 GMT)

Despite a three-league gap between the teams, Kingstonian will be hopeful of causing a surprise at Macclesfield, who are languishing in the bottom half of League Two. It has been two decades since the K's appeared at this stage of the FA Cup but they still have some way to go if they are to match the efforts of Kingstonian's class of 2001 who went all the way to the fourth round. After holding Bristol City to a 1-1 draw at Ashton Gate, they lost the replay 1-0 - as Bristol City went on to play Leicester in the fifth round.

FA Cup run so far: H v Walton Casuals (1Q) 2-0; H v March Town United (2Q) 3-0; H v Weston-super-Mare (3Q) 1-1, A v Weston-super-Mare (3QR) 4-1; A v Dartford (4Q) 3-2. Prize money: £41,250. FA Cup stat: Kingstonian are making their first appearance in the FA Cup first round proper since 2000-01.

Maidenhead United

League: National League (5th tier). Opponents: Home v Rotherham United (League One). When: Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Maidenhead United are in the FA Cup first round for the third successive season. Despite losing 4-0 at home to League One side Portsmouth last season, the National League side will be more confident of reaching the second round this time as League One Rotherham United have not won an FA Cup tie since November 2013. The Magpies are managed by Alan Devonshire - an FA Cup winner with West Ham in 1980.

FA Cup run so far: H v Wealdstone (4Q) 1-1, A v Wealdstone (4QR) 2-0. Prize money: £18,750. FA stat: Maidenhead United have reached the FA Cup first round on 10 previous occasions, but have never progressed.

Maidstone United

League: National League South (6th tier). Opponents: H v Torquay United (5th tier). When: Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Will Chris Smalling be cheering Maidstone on from Rome? The Manchester United and England defender - currently on loan at Roma - played non-league for the Kent club before moving to Fulham in 2008. In John Still, they have a head of football who is capable of engineering an upset and Torquay, despite playing one league higher, will not be relishing their visit to the Gallagher Stadium.

FA Cup run so far: H v Cheshunt (2Q) 4-1; H v Hitchin Town (3Q) 2-1; H v Kings Langley (4Q) 4-1. Prize money: £36,750. FA Cup stat: Maidstone have reached the FA Cup first round in every campaign since 2014-15 - the most of any non-league outfit.

Maldon & Tiptree

League: Isthmian League North Division (8th tier). Opponents: A v Leyton Orient (League Two). When: Sunday (12:45 GMT).

Maldon & Tiptree - average league attendance about 150 - are the lowest ranked club playing in this weekend's FA Cup first round. Managed by former Leicester City and Watford defender Wayne Brown, the Isthmian League North Division side are making their first ever appearance in the FA Cup first round. The Essex part-timers arrive at League Two Leyton Orient having already scored 18 goals in this season's FA Cup - former Sheffield United youth player Jorome Slew netting seven of them.

FA Cup run so far: A v Saffron Walden Town (Prelim) 2-1; A v Histon (1Q) 3-0; H v Wingate & Finchley 2Q) 4-2; H v Chertsey Town (3Q) 6-1; A v Royston Town (4Q) 3-1. Prize money: £44,140. FA Cup stat: Maldon & Tiptree's FA Cup journey started on 24 August against Saffron Walden Town in the preliminary round.

Nantwich Town

League: Northern Premier League Premier Division (7th tier). Opponents: Home v AFC Fylde (5th tier). When: Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Under manager Dave Cooke, Nantwich Town have impressed in qualifying. The Northern Premier League Premier Division club have beaten two teams - Telford and Kings Lynn - from a higher league and will relish the opportunity of taking on National League strugglers AFC Fylde in front of their own fans. The Dabbers, who had former Premier League striker Ricardo Fuller on their books last season, have yet to reach the second round - will this be the season they do it?

FA Cup run so far: H v Grantham Town (1Q) 3-1; A v AFC Telford (2Q) 3-0; H v Morpeth Town (3Q) 1-0; H v Kings Lynn Town (4Q) 1-0. Prize money: £41,250. FA Cup stat: Nantwich are making just their third appearance in the FA Cup first round.

Notts County

League: National League (5th tier). Opponents: Away v Ebbsfleet United (5th tier). When: Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Relegated from the Football League at the end of last season, former FA Cup winners Notts County have had to qualify for the first round. Neal Ardley's side edged past Belper Town - who play three leagues lower - 2-1 and now face an all-National League tie with Ebbsfleet. Back in 1894, Notts County beat Bolton Wanderers 4-1 in the FA Cup final at Goodison Park.

FA Cup run so far: H v Belper Town (4Q) 2-1. Prize money: 18,750. FA Cup stat: Notts County have been knocked out in the first round of the FA Cup in four of the past six campaigns.

Oxford City

League: National League South (6th tier). Opponents: H v Solihull Moors (5th tier). When: Saturday (15:00 GMT).

There are two clubs from Oxford in the FA Cup first round. While League One neighbours United have been making waves in this season's Carabao Cup, City hope to cause an upset of their own by knocking out Solihull Moors, who play one league higher. The National League South team are making their third successive appearance in the first round.

FA Cup run so far: H v North Leigh (2Q) 7-0; H v Hampton & Richmond Borough (3Q) 2-0; H v Margate (4Q) 2-1. Prize money: £36,750. FA Cup stat: Oxford City reached the second round for the second time in their history after defeating League Two Colchester United in November 2017.

Solihull Moors

League: National League (5th tier). Opponents: A v Oxford City (6th tier). When: Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Five seasons ago Solihull Moors, formed in 2007 by the merger of Solihull Borough and Moor Green, struggled to attract crowds of 500. Now the West Midlands side are knocking on the door of the Football League under boss Tim Flowers, a Premier League winner with Blackburn Rovers in 1994-95. After finishing runners-up to champions Leyton Orient in the National League last season, Solihull are currently six points off the top. In addition, the club have reached the FA Cup first round every season since making their debut in 2016-17.

FA Cup run so far: A v Barrow (4Q) 1-0. Prize money: £18,750. FA Cup stat: Last season Solihull Moors progressed to the second round after a 2-0 victory over non-league Hitchin Town.

Stourbridge

League: Southern League Premier Division Central (7th tier). Opponents: H v Eastleigh (5th tier). When: Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Stourbridge are making their sixth appearance in the FA Cup first round proper. Their last appearance came in 2016-17, when they reached the third round for the first time. Under boss Ian Long, the Southern League Premier Division Central side are eyeing an upset against an Eastleigh side who play two leagues higher. The Glassboys were 2-0 down in their fourth qualifying-round replay at home to Whitby Town before running out 3-2 winners.

FA Cup run so far: A v Bromsgrove Sporting (1Q) 1-0; A v Coalville Town (2Q) 2-1; H v Stafford Ranger (3Q) 2-1; A v Whitby Town (4Q) 1-1, H v Whitby Town (4QR) 3-2. Prize money: £41,250. FA Cup stat: Stourbridge lost 2-1 to Wycombe in the third round in 2017 - Wycombe going on to face Tottenham in the next round.

Torquay United

League: National League (5th tier). Opponents: A v Maidstone United (6th tier). When: Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Since dropping out of the Football League in 2013-14, Torquay are making their second appearance in the FA Cup first round proper, having featured last season, losing 1-0 to fellow non-league side Woking. The Gulls are going along nicely under former Bristol City boss Gary Johnson. Since being appointed manager in September 2018, Johnson has steered Torquay to promotion to the National League. They sit fifth in the table, two points off top spot.

FA Cup run so far: H v Boreham Wood (4Q) 3-2. Prize money: £18,750. FA Cup stat: Torquay lost 4-1 to Maidstone in a first round match in 1990.

Wrexham

League: National League (5th tier). Opponents: Home v Rochdale (League One). When: Sunday (12:45 GMT).

The last time Wrexham entertained Rochdale was in 2007 for a League Two fixture. Four months later the Welsh club were relegated from the Football League - and haven't been back since. After a poor start, they are already on their second manager of the season after Dean Keates returned to succeed Bryan Hughes. Keates knows a surprise win over Rochdale could kick-start Wrexham's campaign.

FA Cup run so far: A v Chesterfield (4Q) 1-1, H v Chesterfield (4QR) 1-0. Prize money: £18,750. FA Cup stats: Wrexham have won each of their last three FA Cup first-round matches.

Yeovil Town

League: National League (5th tier). Opponents: Home v Hartlepool United (5th tier). When: Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Despite only entering at the fourth qualifying round stage, it's already been an eventful FA Cup campaign for Yeovil. Their first game at Haringey Borough was abandoned - Haringey Borough's manager taking his team off the field amid accusations of racism, bottle throwing and spitting. Yeovil ran out 3-0 winners in the re-arranged tie to set up a home match with National League rivals Hartlepool.

FA Cup run so far: A v Haringey Borough (4Q) 3-0. Prize money: £18,750. FA Cup stat: Yeovil reached the fourth round in 2017-18 - losing 4-0 at hoem to eventual finalists Manchester United.

York City

League: National League North (6th tier). Opponents: H v Altrincham (6th tier). When: Sunday (12:45 GMT).

They might be flying high at the top of National League North, but York City's record of reaching the second round of the FA Cup in recent seasons is hardly impressive. They haven't done it since 2010 yet Steve Watson, an FA Cup runner-up with Newcastle United in 1998, will be confident his side can march on in the competition. Watson, veteran of 351 Premier League appearances, took over the Minstermen in January and they remain unbeaten in 19 league and FA Cup games this season.

FA Cup run so far: A v Irlam (2Q) 2-0; A v Buxton (3Q) 2-1; H v Stockport County (4Q) 2-0. Prize money: £36,750. FA Cup stat: York City reached the semi-finalists in 1954-55 where they lost 2-0 in a Roker Park replay to eventual winners Newcastle United.