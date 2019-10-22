Glasgow City: 'I would have never expected this level of success' - former head coach Peter Caulfield

Glasgow City have won 19 and drawn two of their 21 league games

Former Glasgow City head coach Peter Caulfield never thought the club would be on the verge of their 13th consecutive title when he won the club's first in 2005.

Scott Booth's City have won all 17 games in this season's Scottish Women's Premier League.

They will be crowned champions if they can beat Motherwell on Wednesday.

"Every title, in itself, is really difficult to win," said Caulfield, who oversaw the first five league triumphs.

"I don't think you ever think you're going to get as far as the club has now."

The Arsenal of the north

Since Caulfield ran the first team, Glasgow City have gone on to become the first Scottish club to reach the round of 16 of the Champions League twice, as well as the quarter-finals under Eddie Wolecki-Black.

And, despite coming late to the game, the former head coach believes the club have surpassed achievements of teams south of the border that came before them.

"I do recall a meeting at the time where we were looking at Arsenal and their model down there," Caulfield told Glasgow City TV.

"Our thought was we need to try and be more professional and become the 'Arsenal of the north' and emulate what they did down there.

"It has gone that way and we've probably now surpassed the number of titles Arsenal won in a row. The club has done fantastically well over that period of time.

"It's really difficult to win any title and to do it twelve times in a row and to be pushing for a thirteenth is just amazing."