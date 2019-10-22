Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Alfredo Morelos, James Tavernier, Celtic, Hearts, Sean Clare, Hibs, Florian Kamberi

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Crystal Palace are plotting a £20m bid for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in January and the Premier League club's sporting director Dougie Freedman was at Tynecastle on Sunday to watch the Colombian score the equaliser against Hearts. (Sun)

Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton, now in charge of Queens Park Rangers, "knows for a fact" there is interest in Ibrox full-back James Tavernier from English clubs. (Daily Record)

The International Football Association Board - the body responsible for setting the laws of the game - will on Wednesday consider proposals to adopt rugby's system of temporary substitutes after the shock results of a study into the links between dementia and former players. (Daily Mail)

In light of the Glasgow University dementia research, the widow of the late Dundee United player Frank Kopel has called on the Scottish FA to introduce rules banning children from heading footballs. (Herald, subscription required)

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller believes players may have to leave the pitch to combat racist behaviour from fans in Scottish football, after Ibrox forward Alfredo Morelos was allegedly targeted in Sunday's draw at Hearts. (Herald, subscription required)

Lazio have warned travelling fans their will be a zero-tolerance approach to racial abuse of any Celtic players in Thursday's Europa League meeting of the the sides in Glasgow. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Midfielder Sean Clare has been working with a sports psychologist to help him deal with the scrutiny of playing for Hearts amid their early-season struggles. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom insists striker Florian Kamberi is happy to stay and fight for a first-team place. (Edinburgh Evening News)