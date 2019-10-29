Scottish Championship
Morton19:45Ayr
Venue: Cappielow Park, Scotland

Greenock Morton v Ayr United

Follow live coverage from 19:30 GMT here

Match report to follow

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 3Welsh
  • 30Baird
  • 5Grant
  • 16Strapp
  • 8McAlister
  • 6Jacobs
  • 14Salkeld
  • 17Lyon
  • 9Muirhead
  • 11McHugh

Substitutes

  • 4McLean
  • 7Millar
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 20Rogers
  • 21Sutton
  • 28Livingstone
  • 32King

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 14Houston
  • 2Muirhead
  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 3Harvie
  • 11McCowan
  • 23Docherty
  • 30Kelly
  • 10Forrest
  • 7Moffat
  • 9Moore

Substitutes

  • 6Geggan
  • 8Doolan
  • 12McGuffie
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 22McKenzie
Referee:
Colin Steven

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd1070324121221
2Ayr106042013718
3Inverness CT105231712517
4Dundee104331315-215
5Arbroath10424911-214
6Queen of Sth10343108213
7Morton104151322-913
8Dunfermline102441113-210
9Alloa102441117-610
10Partick Thistle102261419-58
View full Scottish Championship table

