Greenock Morton v Ayr United
-
Line-ups
Morton
- 1Ramsbottom
- 3Welsh
- 30Baird
- 5Grant
- 16Strapp
- 8McAlister
- 6Jacobs
- 14Salkeld
- 17Lyon
- 9Muirhead
- 11McHugh
Substitutes
- 4McLean
- 7Millar
- 10Nesbitt
- 20Rogers
- 21Sutton
- 28Livingstone
- 32King
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 14Houston
- 2Muirhead
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 3Harvie
- 11McCowan
- 23Docherty
- 30Kelly
- 10Forrest
- 7Moffat
- 9Moore
Substitutes
- 6Geggan
- 8Doolan
- 12McGuffie
- 19Hare-Reid
- 21Ecrepont
- 22McKenzie
- Referee:
- Colin Steven