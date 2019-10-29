Dunfermline Athletic v Arbroath
Follow live coverage from 19:30 GMT here
Match report to follow
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee Utd
|10
|7
|0
|3
|24
|12
|12
|21
|2
|Ayr
|10
|6
|0
|4
|20
|13
|7
|18
|3
|Inverness CT
|10
|5
|2
|3
|17
|12
|5
|17
|4
|Dundee
|10
|4
|3
|3
|13
|15
|-2
|15
|5
|Arbroath
|10
|4
|2
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|14
|6
|Queen of Sth
|10
|3
|4
|3
|10
|8
|2
|13
|7
|Morton
|10
|4
|1
|5
|13
|22
|-9
|13
|8
|Dunfermline
|10
|2
|4
|4
|11
|13
|-2
|10
|9
|Alloa
|10
|2
|4
|4
|11
|17
|-6
|10
|10
|Partick Thistle
|10
|2
|2
|6
|14
|19
|-5
|8