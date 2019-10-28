National League
Torquay19:45Wrexham
Venue: Plainmoor

Torquay United v Wrexham (Tuesday)

Torquay will look to follow-up on their 4-2 win over Barrow that propelled them into the National League's top seven.

The Gulls have lost only one of their last six games and are in fine form.

Struggling Wrexham have injury worries over captain Shaun Pearson [hamstring] who has missed the last two games and striker JJ Hooper [knee] who hobbled off in Saturday's 2-1 loss at Dagenham.

Defender Pearson has missed the last two games with a hamstring problem for Dean Keates' Wrexham, who are 22nd.

Play-off contenders last term, the Dragons have just one win in their last 14 league games.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 29th October 2019

  • TorquayTorquay United19:45WrexhamWrexham
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood19:45AldershotAldershot Town
  • BromleyBromley19:45StockportStockport County
  • ChorleyChorley19:45EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge19:45BarrowBarrow
  • DoverDover Athletic19:45EastleighEastleigh
  • HarrogateHarrogate Town19:45BarnetBarnet
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United19:45FyldeAFC Fylde
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United19:45HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • WokingWoking19:45Notts CountyNotts County

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley18105332211135
2Yeovil18111631201134
3Halifax1810262621532
4Harrogate188552319429
5Barrow179173124728
6Woking187742721628
7Torquay188463328528
8Notts County187652618827
9Solihull Moors188372619727
10Dag & Red177642119227
11Hartlepool187562524126
12Barnet186752423125
13Eastleigh186752021-125
14Boreham Wood187382622424
15Maidenhead United187382219324
16Dover177372124-324
17Stockport177371825-724
18Chesterfield185672328-521
19Fylde175482232-1019
20Aldershot1853101724-718
21Sutton United173771823-516
22Wrexham183782128-716
23Ebbsfleet1834112236-1413
24Chorley1811071329-1613
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you