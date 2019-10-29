Chorley v Ebbsfleet United
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bromley
|18
|10
|5
|3
|32
|21
|11
|35
|2
|Yeovil
|18
|11
|1
|6
|31
|20
|11
|34
|3
|Halifax
|18
|10
|2
|6
|26
|21
|5
|32
|4
|Harrogate
|18
|8
|5
|5
|23
|19
|4
|29
|5
|Barrow
|17
|9
|1
|7
|31
|24
|7
|28
|6
|Woking
|18
|7
|7
|4
|27
|21
|6
|28
|7
|Torquay
|18
|8
|4
|6
|33
|28
|5
|28
|8
|Notts County
|18
|7
|6
|5
|26
|18
|8
|27
|9
|Solihull Moors
|18
|8
|3
|7
|26
|19
|7
|27
|10
|Dag & Red
|17
|7
|6
|4
|21
|19
|2
|27
|11
|Hartlepool
|18
|7
|5
|6
|25
|24
|1
|26
|12
|Barnet
|18
|6
|7
|5
|24
|23
|1
|25
|13
|Eastleigh
|18
|6
|7
|5
|20
|21
|-1
|25
|14
|Boreham Wood
|18
|7
|3
|8
|26
|22
|4
|24
|15
|Maidenhead United
|18
|7
|3
|8
|22
|19
|3
|24
|16
|Dover
|17
|7
|3
|7
|21
|24
|-3
|24
|17
|Stockport
|17
|7
|3
|7
|18
|25
|-7
|24
|18
|Chesterfield
|18
|5
|6
|7
|23
|28
|-5
|21
|19
|Fylde
|17
|5
|4
|8
|22
|32
|-10
|19
|20
|Aldershot
|18
|5
|3
|10
|17
|24
|-7
|18
|21
|Sutton United
|17
|3
|7
|7
|18
|23
|-5
|16
|22
|Wrexham
|18
|3
|7
|8
|21
|28
|-7
|16
|23
|Ebbsfleet
|18
|3
|4
|11
|22
|36
|-14
|13
|24
|Chorley
|18
|1
|10
|7
|13
|29
|-16
|13