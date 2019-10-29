Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Josh Ruffels.
Oxford United v Sunderland
-
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
- 1Eastwood
- 12Long
- 4Dickie
- 5Moore
- 3Ruffels
- 17Henry
- 6Gorrin
- 16Baptiste
- 7Hall
- 9Taylor
- 11Fosu-Henry
Substitutes
- 13Stevens
- 14Forde
- 15Mousinho
- 18Sykes
- 19Mackie
- 23Agyei
- 46Jones
Sunderland
- 1McLaughlin
- 3Lynch
- 4Willis
- 12Flanagan
- 2McLaughlin
- 18Dobson
- 23Leadbitter
- 6Power
- 33Hume
- 19McGeady
- 10McNulty
Substitutes
- 8McGeouch
- 13O'Nien
- 22Grigg
- 31Mbunga-Kimpioka
- 40Taylor
- 41Connelly
- 43Patterson
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
Match Stats
Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamSunderland
- Possession
- Home15%
- Away85%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt missed. Marc McNulty (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Flanagan.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.