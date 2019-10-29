EFL Cup - Fourth Round
Oxford Utd0Sunderland0

Oxford United v Sunderland

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

  • 1Eastwood
  • 12Long
  • 4Dickie
  • 5Moore
  • 3Ruffels
  • 17Henry
  • 6Gorrin
  • 16Baptiste
  • 7Hall
  • 9Taylor
  • 11Fosu-Henry

Substitutes

  • 13Stevens
  • 14Forde
  • 15Mousinho
  • 18Sykes
  • 19Mackie
  • 23Agyei
  • 46Jones

Sunderland

  • 1McLaughlin
  • 3Lynch
  • 4Willis
  • 12Flanagan
  • 2McLaughlin
  • 18Dobson
  • 23Leadbitter
  • 6Power
  • 33Hume
  • 19McGeady
  • 10McNulty

Substitutes

  • 8McGeouch
  • 13O'Nien
  • 22Grigg
  • 31Mbunga-Kimpioka
  • 40Taylor
  • 41Connelly
  • 43Patterson
Referee:
Steve Martin

Match Stats

Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home15%
Away85%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Josh Ruffels.

Attempt missed. Marc McNulty (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Flanagan.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

