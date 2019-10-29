Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Cohen Bramall.
Crawley Town v Colchester United
-
Line-ups
Crawley
- 35Luyambula
- 18Sesay
- 19Tunnicliffe
- 6Dallison-Lisbon
- 3Doherty
- 17Allarakhia
- 21Bulman
- 12Ferguson
- 30Lubala
- 7Grego-Cox
- 16Enigbokan-Bloomfield
Substitutes
- 1Morris
- 2Young
- 9Palmer
- 10Nadesan
- 15Nathaniel-George
- 20Sendles-White
- 28Camara
Colchester
- 1Gerken
- 2Jackson
- 18Eastman
- 5Prosser
- 3Bramall
- 24Stevenson
- 14Comley
- 7Senior
- 49Poku
- 45Nouble
- 9Norris
Substitutes
- 4Lapslie
- 6Sowunmi
- 10Brown
- 15Harriott
- 21Clampin
- 26Gambin
- 29Ross
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
Match Stats
Home TeamCrawleyAway TeamColchester
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.