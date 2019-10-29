EFL Cup - Fourth Round
Crawley0Colchester0

Crawley Town v Colchester United

Line-ups

Crawley

  • 35Luyambula
  • 18Sesay
  • 19Tunnicliffe
  • 6Dallison-Lisbon
  • 3Doherty
  • 17Allarakhia
  • 21Bulman
  • 12Ferguson
  • 30Lubala
  • 7Grego-Cox
  • 16Enigbokan-Bloomfield

Substitutes

  • 1Morris
  • 2Young
  • 9Palmer
  • 10Nadesan
  • 15Nathaniel-George
  • 20Sendles-White
  • 28Camara

Colchester

  • 1Gerken
  • 2Jackson
  • 18Eastman
  • 5Prosser
  • 3Bramall
  • 24Stevenson
  • 14Comley
  • 7Senior
  • 49Poku
  • 45Nouble
  • 9Norris

Substitutes

  • 4Lapslie
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 10Brown
  • 15Harriott
  • 21Clampin
  • 26Gambin
  • 29Ross
Referee:
Tony Harrington

Match Stats

Home TeamCrawleyAway TeamColchester
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Cohen Bramall.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

Find a club, activity or sport near you