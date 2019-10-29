EFL Cup - Fourth Round
Man City0Southampton0

Manchester City v Southampton

Line-ups

Man City

  • 1Bravo
  • 2Walker
  • 30Otamendi
  • 50García
  • 12Angelino
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 69Doyle
  • 47Foden
  • 26Mahrez
  • 10Agüero
  • 9Gabriel Jesus

Substitutes

  • 5Stones
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 21Silva
  • 27Cancelo
  • 33Carson
  • 82Bernabé
  • 83Poveda-Ocampo

Southampton

  • 1McCarthy
  • 43Valery
  • 38Danso
  • 5Stephens
  • 35Bednarek
  • 23Højbjerg
  • 16Ward-Prowse
  • 14Romeu
  • 17Armstrong
  • 7Long
  • 19Boufal

Substitutes

  • 3Yoshida
  • 4Vestergaard
  • 9Ings
  • 10Adams
  • 22Redmond
  • 28Gunn
  • 29Vokins
Referee:
Jonathan Moss

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

