EFL Cup - Fourth Round
Everton0Watford0

Everton v Watford:

Line-ups

Everton

  • 1Pickford
  • 23Coleman
  • 13Mina
  • 2Holgate
  • 12Digne
  • 21André Gomes
  • 8Delph
  • 27Kean
  • 17Iwobi
  • 7Richarlison
  • 9Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes

  • 5Keane
  • 10G Sigurdsson
  • 11Walcott
  • 14Tosun
  • 19Sidibé
  • 26Davies
  • 49Lössl

Watford

  • 1Gomes
  • 36Foulquier
  • 6Mariappa
  • 5Prödl
  • 15Cathcart
  • 21Femenía
  • 19Hughes
  • 14Chalobah
  • 20Quina
  • 18Gray
  • 37Pereyra

Substitutes

  • 2Janmaat
  • 7Deulofeu
  • 11Masina
  • 16Doucouré
  • 27Kabasele
  • 35Bachmann
  • 40Dalby
Referee:
Simon Hooper

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Sebastian Prödl.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

