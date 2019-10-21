Luka Racic: Brentford defender signs four-year contract

Racic has been capped by Denmark at every level from U16 to U20
Luka Racic (left) in action against Cambridge in the EFL Cup earlier this season

Brentford's Danish defender Luka Racic has agreed a four-year deal to stay at the club until 2023.

The 20-year-old centre-back played in the first four games of the season, but has since been kept out by injury.

Racic, who joined Brentford's B team from FC Copenhagen just over a year ago, has also been officially promoted to the senior squad.

"He is a very aggressive defender but also a clever defender and skilful with the ball," said boss Thomas Frank.

"We have big belief in him and feel he has a very bright future."

Racic follows Patrik Gunnarsson and Jan Zamburek as the third player to step up to the senior squad from the B team this season.

