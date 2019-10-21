Luka Racic: Brentford defender signs four-year contract

Luka Racic (left) in action against Cambridge in the EFL Cup earlier this season

Brentford's Danish defender Luka Racic has agreed a four-year deal to stay at the club until 2023.

The 20-year-old centre-back played in the first four games of the season, but has since been kept out by injury.

Racic, who joined Brentford's B team from FC Copenhagen just over a year ago, has also been officially promoted to the senior squad.

"He is a very aggressive defender but also a clever defender and skilful with the ball," said boss Thomas Frank.

"We have big belief in him and feel he has a very bright future."

Racic follows Patrik Gunnarsson and Jan Zamburek as the third player to step up to the senior squad from the B team this season.