Gary Rowett: Millwall appoint former Stoke boss as new manager

Championship club Millwall have named Gary Rowett as their new manager.

The 45-year-old former Burton Albion, Birmingham City, Derby County and Stoke City boss succeeds Neil Harris, who resigned on 3 October.

He will keep on Adam Barrett - who had been caretaker boss - as first-team coach, while Callum Davidson and Joe Carnall, who worked with him at Stoke, again form part of his backroom team.

Rowett takes over with Millwall 17th in the table, five points clear of danger.

More to follow.

